SPDR SSGA My2033 Corporate Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:MYCM)

SPDR SSGA My2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

SPDR SSGA My2033 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MYCM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.34. 191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786. SPDR SSGA My2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $25.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.19.

Get SPDR SSGA My2033 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA My2033 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The SPDR SSgA My2033 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2033. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYCM was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA My2033 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA My2033 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.