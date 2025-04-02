SPDR SSGA My2031 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 4th

SPDR SSGA My2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0956 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 3.5% increase from SPDR SSGA My2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

SPDR SSGA My2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ MYCK opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. SPDR SSGA My2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.38.

SPDR SSGA My2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA My2031 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYCK was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

