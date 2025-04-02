SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCH) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0961 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 11.6% increase from SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MYCH traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.80. 1,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,812. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.70. SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $25.06.

Get SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The SPDR SSgA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2028. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYCH was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.