SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on April 4th

SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0896 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 348.0% increase from SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.82.

About SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR SSgA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYCG was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

