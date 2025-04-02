SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 37,673 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 35,774 shares.The stock last traded at $62.74 and had previously closed at $62.27.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $505.14 million, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 716.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 193.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 119,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

