SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,606 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,316,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,646 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14,332.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,584,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,476,455 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,052,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,000 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 8,953,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,220,000 after buying an additional 1,398,000 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,014,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,692,000 after buying an additional 19,303 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $65.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $58.09 and a 12 month high of $72.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.09 and a 200-day moving average of $69.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.2174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

