Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Holdings Reduced by Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,408 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Southern First Bancshares accounts for about 7.3% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 7.11% of Southern First Bancshares worth $23,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 37.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 136.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFST opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $45.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $269.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Southern First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.29. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 7.28%. Analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

