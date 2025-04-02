SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Sold by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC reduced its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 60,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SOFI. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $867,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 655,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,691.52. This represents a 9.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,185 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $141,724.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,329.18. This trade represents a 5.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,075. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

