Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the February 28th total of 4,060,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 324,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skeena Resources

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKE. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Skeena Resources by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Skeena Resources by 2,252.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Skeena Resources by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Skeena Resources by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 68,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Skeena Resources Stock Performance

Skeena Resources stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.10. 289,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,063. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.29. Skeena Resources has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $11.74.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.