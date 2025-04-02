Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.85 and last traded at $25.56, with a volume of 55988 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.

Singapore Telecommunications Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.08.

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, China, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singtel Singapore, NCS, Digital InfraCo, and Corporate segments. The company provides mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, satellite, ICT and managed services; mobile, fixed voice and data, pay television, content and digital services, ICT as well as equipment sales in Singapore; and provides differentiated and end-to-end technology services to clients through its Gov+, Enterprise, and Telco+ strategic business groups with its NEXT capabilities in digital, data, cloud and platforms, as well as offers applications, infrastructure, engineering and cyber.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.