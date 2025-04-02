Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.53 and last traded at $17.82, with a volume of 477468 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.05.

Get Simplify Volatility Premium ETF alerts:

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Trading of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF

About Simplify Volatility Premium ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $10,595,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,620,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 8,227.2% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 125,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 124,231 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 103,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.