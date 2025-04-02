Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.53 and last traded at $17.82, with a volume of 477468 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.
Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.05.
Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.
Institutional Trading of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF
About Simplify Volatility Premium ETF
The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.
