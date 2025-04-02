Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 527058 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.98 target price on shares of Silver X Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.
Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. It primarily holds interest in the Nueva Recuperada project located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project located in Peru.
