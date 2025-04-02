Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Drops By 22.4%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the February 28th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGRS. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DGRS traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.17. 7,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,172. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $45.79 and a 12-month high of $57.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.37. The firm has a market cap of $422.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.12.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

