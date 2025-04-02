Short Interest in Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK) Expands By 36.0%

Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,600 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the February 28th total of 121,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 365,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SARK opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.62. Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $132.54.

Get Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF alerts:

About Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (SARK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks to achieve -1x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.