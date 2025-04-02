Short Interest in Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK) Expands By 36.0%

Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,600 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the February 28th total of 121,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 365,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SARK opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.62. Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $132.54.
About Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF
