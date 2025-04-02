Short Interest in The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Drops By 25.6%

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the February 28th total of 62,900 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

The OLB Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ OLB traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,130. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79. The OLB Group has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $7.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The OLB Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.82% of The OLB Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

The OLB Group Company Profile

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

