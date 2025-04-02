Short Interest in Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO) Rises By 27.0%

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Onfolio Trading Up 36.2 %

Shares of ONFO traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $0.93. 331,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,856. Onfolio has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and a P/E ratio of -1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24.

About Onfolio

Onfolio Holdings, Inc acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

