Short Interest in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Rises By 22.3%

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 938,500 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the February 28th total of 767,200 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 451,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MYO shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Myomo from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Myomo from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Myomo from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Myomo Trading Down 0.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSEAMERICAN MYO traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $4.81. 12,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,864. The stock has a market cap of $145.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.68. Myomo has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $7.17.

In related news, insider Harry Kovelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,851.50. This represents a 23.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kirk bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,665. This trade represents a 2.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Myomo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Myomo during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Myomo in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myomo during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 44.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient’s weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

Featured Articles

