Short Interest in Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW) Increases By 25.0%

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Maris-Tech Price Performance
Shares of MTEKW stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 16,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,292. Maris-Tech has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36.
Maris-Tech Company Profile
