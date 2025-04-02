Short Interest in Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW) Increases By 25.0%

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Maris-Tech Price Performance

Shares of MTEKW stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 16,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,292. Maris-Tech has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36.

Get Maris-Tech alerts:

Maris-Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the professionals, civilian and home security, and defense and homeland security markets in Israel, the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers low latency video encoding and decoding platform to handle multiple video channels; dual channel low power encoder systems; miniature recording and streaming platforms; miniature intelligent video surveillance solutions; power and modular video encoding/decoding platform; and ultra-low-latency streaming solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Maris-Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maris-Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.