Short Interest in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Rises By 20.1%

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the February 28th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of MainStreet Bancshares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 4,811.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNSB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.87. 13,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,328. MainStreet Bancshares has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.37 million, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.55.

MainStreet Bancshares Announces Dividend

MainStreet Bancshares ( NASDAQ:MNSB ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.33). MainStreet Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 7.24%. Analysts anticipate that MainStreet Bancshares will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. MainStreet Bancshares’s payout ratio is -24.84%.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

