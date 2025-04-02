Short Interest in Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Drops By 20.0%

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 648,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 157.2 days.
Industrias Peñoles Stock Up 5.2 %
OTCMKTS:IPOAF opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83. Industrias Peñoles has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50.
Industrias Peñoles Company Profile
