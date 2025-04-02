Short Interest in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Increases By 38.4%

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the February 28th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 14.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,558,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263,451 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 5.41% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ImmunoPrecise Antibodies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a report on Tuesday.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Down 4.2 %

IPA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,609. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 million. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative return on equity of 73.74% and a negative net margin of 114.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that ImmunoPrecise Antibodies will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.

