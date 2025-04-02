Short Interest in Harmonic Drive Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSYDF) Drops By 24.0%

Harmonic Drive Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSYDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,051,900 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the February 28th total of 1,383,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,629.8 days.
Harmonic Drive Systems Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HSYDF opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. Harmonic Drive Systems has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.52.
Harmonic Drive Systems Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Harmonic Drive Systems
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Why Howmet Could Be the Sleeper Aerospace Name of 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Drive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic Drive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.