Short Interest in Harmonic Drive Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSYDF) Drops By 24.0%

Harmonic Drive Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSYDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,051,900 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the February 28th total of 1,383,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,629.8 days.

Harmonic Drive Systems Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HSYDF opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. Harmonic Drive Systems has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.52.

Harmonic Drive Systems Company Profile

Harmonic Drive Systems Inc produces and sells precision control equipment and components worldwide. It offers speed reducers, rotary actuators, linear actuators, AC servo motors, and other mechatronics products, as well as otors, sensors, drivers, controllers, and other system elements. The company also provides HarmonicDrive, a speed reducer for space; high-precision planetary speed reducers under the AccuDrive and Harmonic Planetary brands; and high-performance gear heads for servo motors series.

