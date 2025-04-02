Short Interest in Guru Favorite Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:GFGF) Expands By 25.0%

Guru Favorite Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:GFGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Guru Favorite Stocks ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GFGF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.67. 328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.51. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.08. Guru Favorite Stocks ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04.

About Guru Favorite Stocks ETF

The Guru Favorite Stocks ETF Guru Favorite Stocks Fund (GFGF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US-listed companies that are favored by prominent long-term investors. GFGF was launched on Dec 16, 2021 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

