Short Interest in Guru Favorite Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:GFGF) Expands By 25.0%

Guru Favorite Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:GFGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Guru Favorite Stocks ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:GFGF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.67. 328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.51. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.08. Guru Favorite Stocks ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04.
