Short Interest in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) Decreases By 20.0%

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 13,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ebang International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.10% of Ebang International worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EBON traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,887. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. Ebang International has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $10.94.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, the Bahamas, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services; and engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform.

