Short Interest in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Declines By 15.5%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,390,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the February 28th total of 33,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 12.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of CELH traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.45. 3,711,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,100,763. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.57. Celsius has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $98.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average of $28.80.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $113,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,947.82. This trade represents a 17.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $262,544.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,303.69. The trade was a 18.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

