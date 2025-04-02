Short Interest in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Declines By 18.4%

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the February 28th total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 539,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AxoGen news, insider Erick Wayne Devinney sold 15,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $264,442.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,810,835. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell sold 5,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,937.98. This trade represents a 4.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,170,000 after acquiring an additional 31,612 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in AxoGen by 743.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 178,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 157,730 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 119.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 39,182 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 11.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 95,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

AxoGen Price Performance

AXGN stock opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $789.77 million, a PE ratio of -55.66 and a beta of 1.02. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

Further Reading

