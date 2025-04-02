Short Interest in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Increases By 27.9%

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the February 28th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 769,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATMU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmus Filtration Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 333.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 295.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ATMU traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $37.92. The stock had a trading volume of 547,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,029. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.83.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 120.81%. The firm had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

