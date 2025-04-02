Short Interest in Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID) Declines By 23.8%

Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the February 28th total of 12,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMID opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. Argent Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 1.28.

About Argent Mid Cap ETF

The Argent Mid Cap ETF Argent Mid Cap ETF (AMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap stocks perceived to be undergoing positive change. The fund employs a multi-step selection process based on quantitative and fundamental research.

