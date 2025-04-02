Short Interest in Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW) Increases By 28.6%

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Apollomics Price Performance

NASDAQ APLMW opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. Apollomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.

About Apollomics

Apollomics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of mono and combination oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to inhibit cancer. Its pipeline consists of various development-stage assets, including novel and humanized monoclonal antibodies that restore the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells, and targeted therapies against uncontrolled growth signaling pathways.

