Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Rises By 21.1%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the February 28th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AGNCP opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $25.48.

AGNC Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.3828 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

