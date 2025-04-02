Short Interest in Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Expands By 35.3%

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the February 28th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 3,605.3% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,355,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,538 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,713,000. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,384,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 682,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 11,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 602,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 109,712 shares in the last quarter.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

AVK traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 97,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,744. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $12.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1172 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

