Short Interest in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Drops By 14.0%

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the February 28th total of 5,300,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 514,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

ADC Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ADCT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.34. 91,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23. ADC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $5.38.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kazazian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Stephens increased their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.