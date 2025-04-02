Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SBLOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SBLOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the February 28th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 249.0 days.

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Stock Performance

SBLOF opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.40. Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $9.82.

About Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd., a contract research organization, engages in the transactional research and medipolis businesses in Japan and internationally. It offers non-clinical studies, including single/repeated dose toxicity studies, antigenicity studies, skin sensitization studies, genotoxicity studies, carcinogenicity studies, local irritation studies, inhalation toxicity studies, TK studies, characteristic studies, stability studies, dependence studies, reproductive and developmental toxicity studies, safety pharmacological studies, and pharmacokinetic studies.

