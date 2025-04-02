Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.02 and last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 892932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.64%. Analysts anticipate that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

