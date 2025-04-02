Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Short Interest Update

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,230,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the February 28th total of 6,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 13.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of FOUR stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.57. 1,886,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,421. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $55.87 and a 52-week high of $127.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.03 and a 200 day moving average of $100.22.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

In related news, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 264,856 shares in the company, valued at $24,287,295.20. The trade was a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,094,317.56. This trade represents a 5.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,695 shares of company stock worth $1,097,380. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,539,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,668,000 after purchasing an additional 562,774 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,489,000 after buying an additional 367,500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,198,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,689,000 after buying an additional 350,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,899,000 after acquiring an additional 106,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 981,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,897,000 after acquiring an additional 181,539 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on FOUR. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.80.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

