SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 710 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 13.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,088,000 after acquiring an additional 18,990 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,353,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,669,000 after purchasing an additional 70,314 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Novartis by 6.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 90.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 45,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 21,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVS. StockNews.com raised Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Novartis Stock Down 1.8 %

NVS opened at $109.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.06. The company has a market capitalization of $223.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $120.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 23.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $3.8695 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

