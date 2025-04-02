SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 503 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,874 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 11,609 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,840,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Lamphere purchased 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $259.86 per share, with a total value of $157,735.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,271.82. This represents a 32.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $236.46 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $206.71 and a 12 month high of $277.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.81 and a 200 day moving average of $248.86.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.07. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.84.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

