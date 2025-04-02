SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $67.65 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.65.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

