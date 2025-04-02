SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,024,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,149,000 after buying an additional 264,962 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000. Atom Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 16,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% in the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,247,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,045 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG opened at $158.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.70. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.20 and a 52-week high of $208.70.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 29,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.89, for a total value of $5,374,012.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 272,466 shares in the company, valued at $50,376,238.74. This represents a 9.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,368 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $262,040.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,445.55. The trade was a 6.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,665 shares of company stock valued at $16,198,310 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

