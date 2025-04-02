SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Buys 1,382 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.3% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.0 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $118.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $516.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.85. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $103.67 and a one year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.05.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

