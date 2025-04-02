Sernova (TSE:SVA) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 4850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Sernova Stock Up 9.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$60.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 18.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.22.

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

