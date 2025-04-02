Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Trading 8.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) traded up 8.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 147 ($1.90) and last traded at GBX 145.20 ($1.88). 3,347,482 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 2,514,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134 ($1.73).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on SQZ shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.59) target price on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.59) price objective on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Serica Energy Trading Up 8.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £715.58 million, a P/E ratio of -100.07, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 134.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 136.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Serica Energy (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported GBX 0.24 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Serica Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Serica Energy plc will post 30.373444 earnings per share for the current year.

Serica Energy Company Profile

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

