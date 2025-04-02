Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Shares Up 8.4% – Should You Buy?

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 147 ($1.90) and last traded at GBX 145.20 ($1.88). Approximately 3,347,482 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 2,514,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134 ($1.73).

SQZ has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.59) price objective on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.59) price objective on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 134.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 136.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31. The company has a market capitalization of £715.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44.

Serica Energy (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported GBX 0.24 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Serica Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Serica Energy plc will post 30.373444 EPS for the current year.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

