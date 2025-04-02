SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in SentinelOne by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 70,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,710,949.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,726 shares in the company, valued at $22,760,163.72. The trade was a 6.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,378 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $124,689.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,891.75. This trade represents a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 455,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,052. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

S has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna cut their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.21.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

