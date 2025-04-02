Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Short Interest Down 24.0% in March

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the February 28th total of 9,060,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Sempra Price Performance

NYSE SRE traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,648,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,756. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.65 and a 200 day moving average of $82.99. Sempra has a one year low of $64.89 and a one year high of $95.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Sempra had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sempra from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus lowered shares of Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pablo Ferrero bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.96 per share, with a total value of $184,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,453.04. This represents a 19.92 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 49,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $4,125,186.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $165.88. This represents a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,319 shares of company stock worth $651,676. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 265.2% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

