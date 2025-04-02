Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Short Interest Down 24.0% in March

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the February 28th total of 9,060,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
NYSE SRE traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,648,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,756. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.65 and a 200 day moving average of $82.99. Sempra has a one year low of $64.89 and a one year high of $95.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Sempra had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sempra from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus lowered shares of Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.
In other news, Director Pablo Ferrero bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.96 per share, with a total value of $184,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,453.04. This represents a 19.92 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 49,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $4,125,186.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $165.88. This represents a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,319 shares of company stock worth $651,676. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 265.2% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
