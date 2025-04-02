Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Short Interest Update

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the February 28th total of 6,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Select Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Get Select Water Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:WTTR traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $10.83. 1,073,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,282. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Select Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $349.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Select Water Solutions will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Select Water Solutions news, CEO John Schmitz sold 26,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $349,398.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,898,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,145,286.48. This trade represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Select Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Amundi grew its position in Select Water Solutions by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Select Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.