Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,213 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 902.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,419,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,795,000 after buying an additional 185,825,669 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,164,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,812,367 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,139,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,002,000 after purchasing an additional 21,503,265 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511,474 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 14,875,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909,001 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $24.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

