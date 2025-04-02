Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV (LON:INOV) Posts Earnings Results

Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV (LON:INOV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.25) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV Stock Up 3.5 %

LON INOV opened at GBX 12.50 ($0.16) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £102.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.00 and a beta of 0.54. Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV has a twelve month low of GBX 8.54 ($0.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 13.40 ($0.17). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.25.

About Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV

Schroder UK Public Private Trust plc specializes in investments in startups, midsize, middle market and large stage, early stage and mature stage investments. The fund primarily invests in the healthcare, financials, industrials, technology, consumer goods, telecommunications, basic materials, and biotechnology sector.

