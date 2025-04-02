Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 765,937 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 765,937 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.38% of Exact Sciences worth $39,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 22,825.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.26.

EXAS stock opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $79.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.43.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $713.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.45 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 37.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

