Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 72,795 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 72,795 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.84% of ESCO Technologies worth $28,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 1,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $158.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.11 and a 12 month high of $171.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.30.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ESE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.